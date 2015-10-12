1 dead, 7 injured in massive Singapore warehouse explosion & fire

ASTANA. KAZINFORM At least one person died and seven were injured in a large factory blaze at Tanjong Kling Road in Singapore. Witnesses filmed the site erupting in explosions and thick billowing smoke.

The Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) released a statement saying that it received a call at approximately 9:30 am local time (0130 GMT) and four fire engines and four ambulances were immediately dispatched to the scene. "Prior to SCDF's arrival, there was a fire and a few explosions were heard in the premises. The in-house Company Emergency Response Team (CERT) immediately located the fire, and conducted evacuation and firefighting operations," said SCDF, as cited by the Straits Times.

"Upon our arrival, the fire had engulfed a laboratory measuring about 7 meters by 5 meters, in close proximity to a production and storage area," the SCDF added.

The SCDF said one person was pronounced dead at the scene, while seven people were taken to hospitals within the city. They are suffering from various injuries ranging from lacerations and burns to smoke inhalation. Thick smoke could be seen coming from the factory, though it is not immediately clear what caused the explosions to take place. Source: RT