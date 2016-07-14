1 dead as torrential rain hits southern Kyushu

KUMAMOTO. KAZINFORM - An 83-year-old woman was found dead in Kumamoto Prefecture apparently after falling into a swollen river as torrential rain hit southern Kyushu in southwestern Japan on Thursday, police said.

Machiko Naruse, a resident of the village of Misato, was found shortly before 1 p.m. in a river some 6 kilometers downstream from a point where she was last seen clinging to a rock in the river early Thursday morning, the police said.



About 77 millimeters of rain were recorded in one hour in Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, and 54 mm in Kirishima, Kagoshima Prefecture, while authorities in Aira, Kagoshima, issued an evacuation advisory to 6,653 residents in the morning.



Rainfall of 50.5 mm was also registered in Kushima, Miyazaki Prefecture, in southern Kyushu.



Up to 120 mm of rainfall is forecast over a 24-hour period until Friday noon in some parts of southern Kyushu.



Source: Kyodo