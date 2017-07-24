1 Dead, at least 1 wounded in shooting inside Israeli Embassy in Jordan

AMMAN. KAZINFORM A young Jordanian man died Sunday in a shootout inside the Israeli Embassy in Amman, while an Israeli was wounded with a knife along with another Jordanian, according to local security forces and a government statement.

According to a brief communique issued by Jordan's Public Security Directorate, "The preliminary investigation shows that two Jordanians entered the embassy to perform work as carpenters."

The young man who died, age 17, died in a hospital after allegedly being shot by the Israeli inside the embassy under circumstances that remain to be clarified, according to the security sources contacted by EFE .

Meanwhile, the Israeli remains hospitalized with knife wounds, sources said, speaking of only one Jordanian and also not clarifying who stabbed him.

A fight of some kind broke out inside the embassy, but the motive and circumstances - along with the identities of the people involved - are not yet known.

Meanwhile, Jordanian security forces have been deployed around the embassy, and authorities are scheduled to issue an official communique soon.