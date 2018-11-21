EN
    12:58, 21 November 2018 | GMT +6

    1 died, 9 injured in bus-truck collision in Karaganda region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One died, nine more were injured as a result of collision of a passenger bus and a truck in Karaganda region, Kazinform learnt from the MIA Emergencies Committee.

    The accident occurred November 21 at around 8:00 am in Bukhar Zhyrau district of Karaganda region, on the 982nd km of Kyzylorda-Pavlodar highway.

    The passenger bus with 45 people onboard was moving from Kushoky settlement to Karaganda city when it collided with a truck.

    One passenger born 1990 died on the spot. 9 more were taken to Karaganda Hospital No1 with various traumas. 

