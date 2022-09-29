EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:47, 29 September 2022 | GMT +6

    1 dies, 13 injured in road accident in W Kazakhstan

    None
    URALSK. KAZINFORM A woman died in a collision of GAZelle bus with a car in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform learned from Moy Gorod web-portal.

    The accident occurred on September 28 at around 18:20 in Aksay town of Burlinskiy district. 14 people including children were injured in the accident. Almost all of them were diagnosed with closed craniocerebral injury, brain concussion and bruises.

    A 72-year-old woman died of injuries. Another woman, aged 64, was hospitalized to a surgery department of the district hospital. Her condition is estimated as moderately severe. Other 12 passengers were discharged fromt the hospital for home care.

    An investigation is underway.



    Photo: mgorod.kz





    Tags:
    Road accidents Kazakhstan West Kazakhstan region Accidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!