1 foreigner killed, 3 injured in fatal crash in Karaganda city

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - One foreigner was killed and four more were injured in a collision of two vehicles in Karaganda on July 5.

The accident happened at the intersection of Bukhar Zhyrau and Kosmonavtov streets on Tuesday evening.



According to reports, an Audi car with four people traveling inside rammed into a Mercedes car at the intersection. As a result of the collision, one of Audi passengers died straight away. The Audi driver and two other passengers were rushed to the nearest hospital with various injuries.



The Karaganda police confirmed that the driver who is to blame for the accident and all passengers of the Audi car are citizens of Uzbekistan.



The Mercedes driver and two passengers sustained minor injuries and received treatment at the scene.



An investigation is underway.