1 killed, 1 injured in road accident in Almaty region

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - A man under the wheel of Toyota Ipsum has hit two women on Kulja tract in Almaty region.

According to the official representative of Almaty Internal Affairs Department, the accident occurred on March 8 at 11:50 pm. The driver of the car has hit two sisters. The woman tried to cross an unlit section of the road. The car driven by a man, born in 1976, knocked them down.

A woman born in 1982 with brain contusion was admitted to 4th hospital of the area. The second female, born in 1976, was taken to the regional hospital. An hour later she died.

Pretrial investigation under Article 345 part 3 has been initiated.