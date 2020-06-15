1 killed, 18 injured in quake hitting eastern Turkey

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - One killed and 18 others injured when a 5.7-magnitude earthquake hit Turkey’s eastern Bingol province on Sunday, according to officials, Anadolu reports.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority said the quake struck the Karliova district at 5.24 p.m. local time (1424GMT).

In the village of Kaynarpinar, two observation towers belonging to the police station collapsed and three village guards were injured, the Bingol Governorate said.

A total of seven people, including a village guard, were rescued from the wreckage while efforts were ongoing to save three people, including a village guard, under debris, the governor’s office added.

It later confirmed in a statement that the village guard who was trapped under the wreckage was martyred in Kaynarpinar.

