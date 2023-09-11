EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:42, 11 September 2023 | GMT +6

    1 killed, 3 injured in boiler pipe explosion at thermal power plant in Seocheon

    None
    Photo: Yonhap
    SEOCHEON. KAZINFORM - A boiler pipe at a thermal power plant located in the central county of Seocheon exploded Monday, killing one worker and injuring three others, authorities said, Yonhap reports.

    The explosion occurred at 10:54 a.m. at the boiler room on the fifth floor of the Seocheon Thermal Power Plant's main building in the namesake county, 166 kilometers south of Seoul, authorities said.

    High-pressure steam released from the explosion left a worker in his 50s in cardiac arrest and three others injured with burns. The 50-something worker was moved to a hospital but pronounced dead, while the others were being treated at hospitals.

    An initial investigation showed the accident took place while a checkup for the boiler valves was under way. The explosion did not lead to a fire, authorities said.

    Police and fire authorities opened an investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion and whether the power plant was in compliance with relevant safety regulations.


    Tags:
    World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!