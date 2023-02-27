EN
    14:07, 27 February 2023 | GMT +6

    1 killed, 3 injured in road accident in W Kazakhstan

    Photo: t.me/POLICE_of_KZ
    URALSK. KAZINFORM – One person was killed and three more injured as a result of the road accident in West Kazakhstan region, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel POLISIA.KZ.

    The car crash involving a Volvo truck and a Volkwagen car happened on the Podstepnoye-Melovye gorki motorway in western Kazakhstan.

    As a result of the collision, a female passenger of the Volkswagen vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. Paramedics rushed three people to the regional hospital in Uralsk city.

    An investigation into the accident has been launched.


    Road accidents West Kazakhstan region Accidents
