1 killed, 3 injured in S.Korean plant fire

SEOUL. KAZINFORM One person was killed and three others injured in a fire that occurred Wednesday night at a South Korean ferroalloy plant, Yonhap news agency reported Thursday citing firefighting authorities, Xinhua reports.

The fire started near an electronic furnace on the second floor of the plant in Dangjin, around 80 km south of Seoul, at about 7:40 p.m. local time Wednesday (1040 GMT).

One 50-something worker was found dead and three others in their 20s, 40s and 50s were wounded. The fire was put out about two and a half hours later, incurring some 380 million won (287,680 U.S. dollars) in estimated property damage to Simpac Metal operating the ferroalloy plant.

Police and fire authorities were reportedly investigating the exact cause of the fire.