1 killed, 4 injured in road accident in Almaty region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A man was killed in a head-on collision of three cars in Almaty region, local police say.

According to reports, the accident involving BMW-520 and two Mazda cars occurred on the Almaty-Astana highway on May 29.

The police confirmed that one of the drivers had lost control of the car, crossed into oncoming lane and crashed into two other vehicles.

One person passed away right at the scene and four more sustained various injuries. Paramedics rushed two women and one man to a hospital in Kaskelen.