EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:29, 28 July 2023 | GMT +6

    1 killed, 83 wounded in chlorine gas leak in S. Egypt

    None
    Photo: Franz P. Sauerteig/Pixabay
    CAIRO. KAZINFORM A chlorine gas leak at a sewage treatment station in Egypt's southern province of Qena killed at least one woman and injured 83 others on Thursday, the official Ahram reported.

    The leak occurred at the mechanical workshop of a drinking water and sanitation company in the central region of the province. The gas leaked from one of the cylinders just before its refilling, Xinhua reports.

    A maintenance team from the water company managed to contain the leak. The injured were given first aid at the scene and then transferred to hospitals, where they were placed under respiratory support.

    According to Ahram, all the cases were reported as stable.


    Tags:
    Incidents World News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!