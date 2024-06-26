1 killed and 16 injured as bus rams into store in Almaty

A fatal accident involving a bus occurred in Almaty on June 26. The police have initiated a criminal investigation into the road accident, Kazinform News Agency reports.

As reported by the local police department, the incident in question took place at 14.20 p.m. in Almaly District of the city.

Preliminary data indicates that the KIA vehicle driver crashed into the bus on Makatayev Street. The bus subsequently rammed into a store.

As a result of the accident, 16 passengers sought medical assistance, and one passenger died at the scene.