1 killed in high-rise explosions in NE China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM A room in a high-rise office building in Changchun, capital of Jilin province, exploded at 3:16 pm Friday, minutes after a car explosion in the same building's underground garage, local government said in a statement, China Daily reports.

One person was killed and another injured in the two incidents in the Wanda Plaza. Police are investigating both as criminal cases, the statement said.





Photo:biang.ru