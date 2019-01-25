EN
    20:32, 25 January 2019 | GMT +6

    1 killed in high-rise explosions in NE China

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM A room in a high-rise office building in Changchun, capital of Jilin province, exploded at 3:16 pm Friday, minutes after a car explosion in the same building's underground garage, local government said in a statement, China Daily reports.

    One person was killed and another injured in the two incidents in the Wanda Plaza. Police are investigating both as criminal cases, the statement said.



    Photo:biang.ru

    Tags:
    Incidents World News China
