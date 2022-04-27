1 new case of COVID-19 reported in Kyrgyzstan, total at 200,991

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan’s daily count of COVID-19 coronavirus infection cases increased by 1 on Wednesday, bringing the total tally to 200,991, Kabar reports.

The only case was recorded in the capital city of Bishkek, the Health Ministry of the republic said.

Number of recoveries from the respiratory disease has amounted to 196,397 after 4 more people have cured in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry reported that no new deaths from novel coronavirus were recorded, the death toll stands at 2,991.

Currently, there are no COVID-19 patients in hospitals of Kyrgyzstan, only 11 people are being treated at home.