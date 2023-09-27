1 of 6 girls hit by 15yo driver in ICU in Almaty region

One of six children hit by 15-year-old Subaru driver is in ICU after the road accident, Kazinform correspondent reports.

All schoolgirls injured in the road accident last Thursday, September 21, in Narynkol village are in stable condition. They were rushed to the central hospital in Raiymbek district of Almaty region right from the scene.

One of the girls ended in the ICU and another one is receiving outpatient treatment after the accident. Four more are staying at the trauma unit of the hospital.

The 15-year-old driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and hit six pedestrians on September 21. The girls sustained various injuries. The police are investigating.