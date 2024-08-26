1 tourist killed, 1 injured as glacier in southeastern Iceland caves in

At least one tourist was killed and another injured when a glacier in southeastern Iceland caved in, causing an avalanche, police said on Monday, adding that two tourists are still missing after the mishap, Anadolu reports.

A group of 25 tourists from various nationalities were exploring the Breidamerkurjokull glacier on Sunday when a cavity in the snow mound collapsed, the Icelandic police said in a statement on Facebook.

Four people were hit by the avalanche, the police said, adding that one of them was killed and another tourist was rescued and taken to the hospital.

Rescuers continued their search for two other tourists, but the weather made it difficult to continue, so the operations were halted overnight, the statement said.

It is difficult to transport the equipment to the glacier, so most work is done by hand, the local broadcaster RUV reported, citing chief police officer Sveinn Kristjan Runarsson.