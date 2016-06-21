10,000 residents of Kazakhstan's villages to be employed – Minister of Healthcare and Social Development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM As part of additional measures to stimulate economic growth and employment in 2016-2017, 10,000 new jobs will be created for villagers, Health and Social Development Minister of Kazakhstan Tamara Duysenova has said at a meeting of the Government today.

"We took into account the rural districts (...). It is planned to involve about 10,000 rural residents in these projects. Distribution of funds is carried out depending on the number of people living in rural areas. We will prepare changes to the Employment Road Map, which must be agreed with the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Investments, " Duysenova said.

As explained by the head of the Ministry, governors of regions presented 284 similar projects, 2,536 of which are aimed carrying out repair works.



Repairs, according to her, will be launched in 1,917 settlements, rural districts and small towns, Kazinform cites primeminister.kz.