    18:33, 17 March 2021 | GMT +6

    10,000 schoolchildren tested positive for COVID-19 since start of school year

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM «More than 10,000 schoolchildren in Kazakhstan were tested positive for COVID-19 since the start of the new school year,» chief state sanitary doctor of Kazakhstan Yerlan Kiyassov said.

    Above 10,000 pupils contracted the novel virus, 3,324 of them studied offline. The total number of infections does not exceed 0.2% of school students.

    He also stressed that new versions of coronavirus infection are not present in Kazakhstan.


    Kazakhstan Education Coronavirus
