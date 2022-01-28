EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:15, 28 January 2022 | GMT +6

    10,101 people receive Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in N Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – The first component of COVID-19 vaccines has been administered to 288,815 people and the second component – 270,582 people in North Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Nurlan Aimanov, head of the health office of North Kazakhstan region, 64,184 people or 52% of the eligible population have received a booster shot against the coronavirus infection.

    The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 10,101 people, including 7,962 teens, 1,838 nursing mothers and 301 pregnant women.

    As earlier reported North Kazakhstan region has reported 453 cases of COVID-19 in the past day.


    Tags:
    North Kazakhstan region COVID-19 Coronavirus in the world Pfizer Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!