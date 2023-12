NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM As of February 12, 2022 some 9,289,074 people were given the 1st shot of the coronavirus vaccine, while 8,865,941 were fully vaccinated.

Over the past 24 hours 9,525 people received the 1st shot, 10,890 fully completed the vaccination cycle, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.