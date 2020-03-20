10 coronavirus outbreak hotspots detected in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Almaty authorities made a decision to introduce internal quarantine in the coronavirus outbreak hotspots.

As of March 20 in Almaty registered were 22 confirmed coronavirus cases. As the epidemiological research shows there are ten COVID 10 hotspots in Almaty: Almaly, Medey, Turksib, Zhetyssu, Alatau districts. Health workers monitor all people staying in the hotspots.

As of now Kazakhstan reports 49 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 22 in Almaty, 25 in Nur-Sultan and 2 in Karaganda.