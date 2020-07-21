10-day-old child recovers from coronavirus in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In Almaty, a woman and her 10-day-old child were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection, this was announced by the chief doctor of the children's city clinical infectious diseases hospital Yerzhan Seralin, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 30 children have received treatment at the children's city clinical infectious diseases hospital. 21 children were discharged from the hospital. A 10-day-old child was discharged from the hospital the day before.

According to Mr. Seralin, the child was born in a maternity hospital. He was diagnosed with COVID-19. It was decided to transfer him to the children's city clinical infectious diseases hospital.