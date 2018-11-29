10 dead, 29 wounded in bomb, gunfire in Afghan capital

ANKARA. KAZINFORM At least 10 people died and 29 were wounded in a car bomb followed by gunfire in the Afghan capital Kabul on Wednesday, in an attack claimed by the Taliban, police said, Anadolu Agency reported.

Basir Mujahed, spokesman for the Afghan National Police in the capital, told Anadolu Agency that a car bomb exploded in Sarak-e-Nau along the main Kabul-Jalalabad highway.

Mujahed said that the offices of a private security services firm, G4S, working for British troops was targeted.

Following the explosion, four attackers entered the building compound and clashed with security forces.

During a gunfire clash that lasted some 10 hours, the four attackers were neutralized, he said.

The area has a number of security installations, including a compound for foreign troops and aid agencies.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.