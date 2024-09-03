10 dead, thousands displaced as tropical storm ravages Philippines

Tropical Storm Enteng and massive monsoon rains killed 10 people and displaced thousands in the Philippines, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Tuesday, Anadolu reports.

The council stated that seven fatalities were reported from Calabarzon, two from Central Visayas, and one from Western Visayas, according to Philippine News Agency.

The storm has affected 147,024 individuals across several regions (Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and the National Capital Region), with over 38,000 people in 218 evacuation centers, it added.

Allen in Northern Samar province declared a state of calamity due to extensive damage. "The abrupt and heavy downpour caused the rainwater to surge through almost every household," a statement by the town office noted, adding that about 80-90% of the town's population was displaced by floods.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) stated Tuesday that it intensified disaster response efforts, coordinating with local government units.

"Coordination with local government units is ongoing, especially since Enteng is battering the northern part of the country," said DSWD spokesperson Irene Dumlao.

The DSWD has provided over 140,000 family food packs and maintains over 1.73 million in stock, Philippine News Agency reported.