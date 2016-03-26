10 die in medicopter crash in southern Iran

SHIRAZ. KAZINFORM - A medical emergency helicopter faced a fatal accident in the southern province of Fars on Friday evening while on an emergency mission in which all 10 passengers aboard perished.

'Six crew, one emergency technician, and three injured patients lost their lives in the accident which happened at 20:30 local time,' Director General for Crisis Management HQ at the Fars Province's Governorate General told IRNA.

The chopper failed to reach Shiraz and fell down around 20 kilomoters of the city, Hassan Fayyazpour said.

Earlier, an official in the Shiraz Medical Sciences University told IRNA that totally 7 people -- the flight crew, four paramedics, one patient and the accompanying person -- lost their lives in the air crash.

The medicopter was one of the twin emergency service choppers providing medical support in the province, IRNA reports.