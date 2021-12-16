10 die of COVID-19 and pneumonia in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10 people have been killed by COVID-19 and pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Two people have died of COVID-19 in Pavlodar region as well as North Kazakhstan region. Nur-Sultan, Almaty cities and Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions have each reported one coronavirus death.

One has succumbed to COVID-19-like pneumonia in Kyzylorda region.

Notably, the country has added 575 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 791 more people have defeated the disease in the country.