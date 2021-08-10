10 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 35 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

173 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, ten deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 63,477 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 55,896 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 3,925 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan reported 7,235 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 649,120 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 533,329 people recovered from the novel coronavirus across the country.