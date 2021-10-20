10 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in one day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 154 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

237 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, ten deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered a total of 78,158 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 66,753 patients fully recovered from pneumonia. The disease claimed lives of 4,979 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 1,683 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 921,216 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 864,258 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.