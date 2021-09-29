10 die of COVID-like pneumonia in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has recorded 220 new cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

408 people fully recovered from the COVID-19 like pneumonia in Kazakhstan in the past day. In addition, ten deaths related to the COVID-like pneumonia were recorded in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours.

Since March 13, 2020, Kazakhstan has registered 75,536 cases of the coronavirus-like pneumonia. Of these, 62,200 patients made full recoveries. The disease claimed lives of 4,817 people across the country.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan posted 1,925 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan to 882,634 since the start of the pandemic. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 818,521 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.