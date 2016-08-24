EN
    03:43, 24 August 2016 | GMT +6

    10-foot snake on the loose in small Maine town; locals name it 'Wessie'

    None
    None
    WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM Take a look at this picture and shudder.

    That's apparently the moulted skin of a snake. An enormously large snake. A snake that was last spotted munching on a large mammal, possibly a beaver.

    That was back in June. But now comes this picture from over the weekend, indicating it's still hanging around.

    The townsfolk in Westbrook, Maine, are fascinated. They've given the 10-foot-long reptile a name, Wessie. It's got its own Twitter feed (obviously) ...

    .. and -- we kid you not -- its own tribute song.

    But until cops can figure out what kind of snake they're dealing with here -- a python? a boa constrictor? -- they're warning residents to keep a safe distance.

    Slip sliding away

    A resident first spotted the snake slithering past a children's playground in June.

    A few days later, two officers spotted it eating its beaver/large mammal meal and then swim away across the river.

    They knew the snake would lay low for a couple of days. After all, it had eaten a substantial meal.

    On Saturday, officials came across the snake skin in a park.

    The police department sent in a tissue sample and photos to a herpetologist to figure out what species the snake is.

    "I'm not sure how long that process will take," Police Capt. Sean Lally said.

    Source: CNN

