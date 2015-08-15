EN
    12:15, 15 August 2015 | GMT +6

    10 hospitalized as bus overturns on highway in Almaty region

    ALMATY REGION. KAZINFORM - At least 10 people have been hospitalized as a result of a road accident in Almaty region this morning.

    According to local police, the accident happened when the passenger bus with 46 people travelling inside overturned on the Almaty-Bishkek highway at around 7:00 a.m. The police say the bus driver is to blame as he fell asleep at the wheel. Paramedics rushed 10 passengers with various injuries to the nearest hospital. No children were injured in the accident.

