14:05, 29 August 2019 | GMT +6
10 injured after bus overturns in Karaganda region
KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 10 people got injuries when a passenger bus overturned near Saryshagan village in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.
The accident occurred on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway, 70km from the town of Balkhash. 61-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle ended up in a road ditch.
A woman, born 1988, was hospitalized with brain concussion and backbone traumas. The other 9 passengers were released after medical examination.