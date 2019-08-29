EN
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    14:05, 29 August 2019 | GMT +6

    10 injured after bus overturns in Karaganda region

    KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 10 people got injuries when a passenger bus overturned near Saryshagan village in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

    The accident occurred on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway, 70km from the town of Balkhash. 61-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle ended up in a road ditch.

    A woman, born 1988, was hospitalized with brain concussion and backbone traumas. The other 9 passengers were released after medical examination.

    An investigation was launched.


    Road accidents Karaganda region Incidents
