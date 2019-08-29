10 injured after bus overturns in Karaganda region

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM 10 people got injuries when a passenger bus overturned near Saryshagan village in Karaganda region, Kazinform reports.

The accident occurred on the Almaty-Yekaterinburg highway, 70km from the town of Balkhash. 61-year-old driver lost control of the vehicle and the vehicle ended up in a road ditch.

A woman, born 1988, was hospitalized with brain concussion and backbone traumas. The other 9 passengers were released after medical examination.