10 injured in gas cylinder explosion in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Explosion of a gas cylinder in a hostel in Astana injured 10 people including 6 children.

November 21 a hostel in Astana city caught fire. Firefighting service of the city informed that a room on a second floor of a private house caught fire. Household objects and furniture were burning on the total area of 15 square meters. According to the Interior Ministry of Kazakhstan, a gas cylinder explosion caused the fire in the hostel. 10 injured including 6 children have been admitted to a hospital.