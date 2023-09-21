10 Israeli firms present foodtech innovations at Swiss conference

This week, 10 Israeli companies’ representatives arrived in Switzerland for a three-day visit during which they will hold meetings with potential investors and hold professional events throughout the country. The State of Israel is second only to the US in attracting foreign investment to the foodtech sector, TPS reports.

The delegation includes Israeli companies in the fields of alternative proteins, fermentation, smart and green packaging and innovative food products based on vegetable protein substitutes. A robot that prints hamburgers, plant-based tacos, a microwave capsule for a complete meal in 7 minutes and dairy products without milk are just some of the food innovations and Israeli foodtech technologies that surprised the Swiss.

The foodtech sector deals with advanced technologies for the food industry, in areas such as alternative proteins, smart packaging, fermentation, meat, improved food components, improvement and optimization of food production processes, and more. It is one of the leading industrial sectors in Israel and attracts many foreign investments. In fact, Israel is in second place in attracting foreign investments in the field of foodtech in the world (second only to the USA) and the Israeli start-up companies in the field are among the leaders in the world. Last night the delegation held the main event in Geneva.