10 January Day of National Mourning in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The 10th of January was declared the Day of National Mourning in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

President Tokayev decided to declare 10 January 2022 the day of national mourning in connection with the numerous human casualties as a result of tragic events in a number of regions of Kazakhstan.

Today in Kazakhstan all national flags will be half-masted in the memory of victims among peaceful civilians, law enforcers and military personnel killed in the mass riots across the country.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his deepest condolences to the bereaved families.

He expressed confidence that Kazakhstan will overcome this dark page in its history.

President Tokayev instructed to form an investigating group to detain looters and terrorists and to hold all those responsible criminally and administratively accountable.

On the Day of National Mourning mass media and websites are recommended to modify their homepages to feature a visual indication of mourning, for example the use of black color or edging.

Two members of the National Guard of the Republic of Kazakhstan killed as a result of mass riots Madiyar Kaissarov and Aibat Amanov while fearlessly protecting peace and order were laid to rest on 8 January in presence of their families.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan revealed the names of police officers killed as a result of disturbances countrywide: Rakhat Slanbekov (Taraz), Rinat Kambetov (Almaty), Alen Assylkhanov (Almaty), Yerbol Yerzhanov (Almaty) and Nurbolsyn Almassov (Zhambyl region).

The ministry also revealed that 5,135 people, including foreign nationals, were detained across the country following the unrest. 125 criminal investigations were launched.