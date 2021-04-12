EN
    12:38, 12 April 2021 | GMT +6

    10 Kazakhstanis return home without PCR tests

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 29 international flights from Germany, the Republic of Maldives, the UAE, Egypt, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Ukraine, and Kyrgyzstan landed in Kazakhstan on April 11, Kazinform has learnt from the Sanitary and Epidemiological Committee under the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Of 4,020 air passengers onboard of those flights, only 10 had no PCR test certificates.

    19 flights carrying 2,600 passengers (2,590 with PCR tests, 10 without PCR tests) landed at the airport in Almaty city.

    7 flights with 1,074 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Nur-Sultan city.

    3 flights with 346 passengers onboard (all had PCR tests) landed at the airport in Shymkent city.

    All those without PCR tests have been tested for COVIV-19 and are awaiting for the results at a special quarantine facility.

    Of 28 nationals of Kazakhstan who returned home on April 10 without PCR tests, none tested positive for COVID-19.


