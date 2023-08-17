10 killed in light aircraft crash in Malaysia's Selangor state: official

KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM - Ten people were killed following the crash of a light aircraft in Malaysia's Selangor state on Thursday afternoon, Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said, Xinhua reports.

Speaking at a press conference following the incident, Loke said there were no survivors among the aircraft's six passengers and two crew, with another two being killed on the ground where the aircraft crashed.

The aircraft which departed from Langkawi International Airport at 2:08 p.m. was headed to Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport and had been cleared to land at 2:48 p.m., the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia said in an earlier statement.

«At 2:51 p.m., the Subang Air Traffic Control Tower observed smoke originating from the crash site, but no mayday call was made by the aircraft. Kuala Lumpur Aeronautical Rescue Coordination Centre has been activated to coordinate the search and rescue mission,» it said.