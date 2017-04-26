10 linked to Paris attacks arrested in France, Belgium

PARIS. KAZINFORM Ten people have been arrested in connection with the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, according to French media on Wednesday.

The arrests, which began on Monday and continued until Wednesday, were carried out in France and Belgium, broadcaster BFMTV reported quoting sources close to the probe.



The suspects were accused of supplying weapons to Amedy Coulibaly, one of the three slain assailants involved in the deadly attack.

Coulibaly, along with the Kouachi brothers -- Said and Cherif -- led deadly terror attacks in Paris between Jan. 7, 2015, and Jan. 9,

2015. Coulibaly had killed five people, including a policewoman before he was eventually shot dead.



He allegedly coordinated attacks with the Kouachi brothers, who stormed the offices of satirical French magazine Charlie Hebdo, killing 12 people.



Anti-terror police also arrested four others on Wednesday in Trappes, Yvelines, in the western suburbs of Paris suspected of wanting to procure weapons, French daily Le Figaro said. These arrests were not linked to the earlier 10 suspects held, the report added.

Source: Anadolu News Agency .