EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:16, 13 October 2015 | GMT +6

    10 Macedonians detained at Astana Airport

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 10 Macedonian residents were detained at the Astana Airport, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the transport internal affairs department.

    As an official statement reads, the employees of the migration police detained 10 Macedonian residents who had stayed in the Republic of Kazakhstan for more than a month without proper registration. By the decision of the specialized administrative court of Astana the foreigners were plead guilty. Each of them was imposed an administrative fine to the amount of 15 minimum calculation index [29,730 tenge - editor]

    Tags:
    Astana Ministry of Internal Affairs News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!