10 Macedonians detained at Astana Airport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 10 Macedonian residents were detained at the Astana Airport, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the transport internal affairs department.

As an official statement reads, the employees of the migration police detained 10 Macedonian residents who had stayed in the Republic of Kazakhstan for more than a month without proper registration. By the decision of the specialized administrative court of Astana the foreigners were plead guilty. Each of them was imposed an administrative fine to the amount of 15 minimum calculation index [29,730 tenge - editor]