10 military men from Angola injured at Otar polygon in Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - All members of Angola team have been injured as a result of an explosion of a mortar shell during the preparations for the International Army Games 2016 at Otar polygon in Zhambyl region, Kazakhstan.

"10 people were injured, the entire team. At the moment, we cannot confirm whether they will participate [in the games] or not," the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan said in a statement.



A special commission has been formed by the instruction of Defense Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov to investigate the accident.



The ministry confirmed that one member of Angola's team is in critical condition after the explosion. Several Angolan military men sustained minor injuries. There was no immediate word on the cause of the explosion.



Military men from Russia, China, Angola, Armenia, Belarus, Venezuela, Zimbabwe, Iran, Mongolia and South Africa are expected to participate in the International Army Games 2016 from August 2-9.