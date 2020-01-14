EN
    10:52, 14 January 2020

    10 missing, 15 injured in road collapse in northwest China

    XINING. KAZINFORM - Rescue is underway after 10 people were confirmed missing and 15 others injured in a road collapse Monday in northwest China's Qinghai Province, local authorities said early Tuesday.

    The accident happened at around 5:30 p.m., when a road section collapsed on Nandajie Street in the city of Xining, the provincial capital. A public bus fell into the hole and an explosion ensued, local authorities said.

    Nandajie is a heavily-trafficked main street in the city. Rescuers are still searching for the missing. Previously, the local authorities said two were missing and 13 injured.

    According to Xinhua, the injured are receiving treatment and are not in critical condition, according to the city's emergency management bureau.

    The cause of the accident is under investigation.



