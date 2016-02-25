EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:14, 25 February 2016 | GMT +6

    10 more countries confirm their participation in EXPO 2017 (PHOTO)

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 10 more participation agreements were signed on Day 2 of the second meeting of the EXPO 2017 international participants in Astana on Thursday.

    The Comoro Islands, Bolivia, Benin, Congo, Hungary, Monaco, Pakistan, the Kingdom of Tonga, Vanuatu and Vietnam inked the agreements with "NC "Astana EXPO 2017" JSC in the Kazakh capital. The company also signed an agreement with the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). The analogous agreements were inked with China and Russia on Day 1.
    75 countries and 14 international organizations have officially confirmed their intention to participate in the EXPO 2017 event. The actual number of participating countries is expected to grow by 2017.
    Recall that 278 delegates from 102 countries descended on Astana for the two-day meeting of the EXPO 2017 international participants earlier this week.
    null null null null null null null

    Tags:
    EXPO 2017 Astana Events EXPO projects and technologies Kazinform's Timeline News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!