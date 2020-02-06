10 more on Japanese cruise ship infected with coronavirus

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Another 10 people on a cruise ship quarantined near Yokohama have tested positive for a new coronavirus originating in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the health ministry said Thursday.

The latest figure brings the total number of people on the ship infected with the pneumonia-causing virus to 20, Kyodo reports.





The ship, the Diamond Princess, with 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew aboard has been kept in quarantine at anchor off a pier in the Kanagawa Prefecture capital after a disembarked 80-year-old passenger from Hong Kong was found to be infected with the virus.