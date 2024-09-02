10 most cited scientists of Kazakhstan named

The Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan has named the highly cited Kazakhstani scientists in their fields, Kazinform News Agency reports.

According to the Ministry, the analytical system InCites is used as a common international tool for assessing scientific activity and is based on the Web of Science data for comparative analysis of publication activity and research performance of scientific organizations and countries.

The researchers who published the most works in Web of Science between 2019 and 2023 and achieved the highest Hirsch Index scores are as follows:

Alibek Issakhov - number of publications 227 / H-Index - 37

Maxim Zdorovets - 245 / 37

Bakenov Zhumabai - 102 / 26

Artem Kozlovskiy - 150 / 23

Kairat Davletov - 47 / 23

Yuliya Semenova - 59 / 17

Arman Saparov - 26 / 15

Alexander Kolesnikov - 36 / 15

Bauyrzhan Sarsenbekuly - 33 / 15.

The Scopus international database reveals that over the past five years, the works of scientists from Kazakhstan have been referenced 305,837 times.