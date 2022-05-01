EN
    12:11, 01 May 2022

    10 new COVID-19 cases registered in Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan documented 10 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, pushing the total COVID-19 tally to 1,305,543, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.

    Almaty city and the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, reported 5 and 4 new COVID-19 cases, respectively. One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Almaty region.

    Recall that Kazakhstan registered 12 cases of the coronavirus infection on Saturday, 30 April.


