ASTANA. KAZINFORM - 10 new kindergartens for 2,440 children will be commissioned in the Kazakh capital - Astana by yearend, astana.kz reports.

Most kindergartens will be located on the left bank of the capital on Ainakol, Satpayev, Sauran, Turkestan, Sarynak and Orynbor streets. Two kindergartens will be situated in Komsomolskiy settlement, and one kindergarten - in Urker microdistrict.