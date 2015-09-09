10 new kindergartens to open doors in Astana this year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New kindergartens and mini-centers are being built in the Kazakh capital - Astana in order to ensure there are enough places for all little residents of the city.

According to the Astana education department, over 35,000 children attend kindergartens and mini educational centers in the capital.

There are 156 pre-school education institutions in Astana, including 81 public and 73 private ones, astana.kz reports.

10 new kindergartens for 2,460 children are being constructed in the Kazakh capital. Most of them will be situated on the left bank of the capital on Ainakol, Satpayev, Sauran, Turkestan, Orynbor and Sarynak streets and are to be commissioned by yearend.

Two kindergartens will be located in Komsomolskiy settlement, and one kindergarten - in Urker micro-district.