10% of Kazakhstan's population has no access to centralized water supply services - Sklyar

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The situation with the population's access to the centralized water supply system was discussed today at the Government's meeting in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"One of the priority objectives of our Ministry is to ensure population's access to safe drinking water and sewerage system services. Out of 18.4mn people living in Kazakhstan, 90.2% or 16.5mn people have an access to the centralized water supply system," Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Roman Sklyar said at the meeting.



"In order to improve people's lives in urban areas, we are planning to raise this indicator to 97% this year and to 100% in 2023," said Sklyar.



As for the rural settlements, 6.5mn people or more than 84% of the population use centralized water supply services now.